The world has seen more than enough conflict: Donald Trump

Observing that the world has seen more than enough conflict, US President Donald Trump said the people of America, the Koreas and the world deserve a future of security and of peace.

In his nearly thee minute video message, Trump talks about his recent summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore early this week.

“Earlier this week, I returned from a historic summit in Singapore where I met with Chairman Kim Jong-un of North Korea. This summit marked a new beginning for relations between the United States and North Korea, and it opened the path to a future for all Koreans– North and south,” Trump said.

The summit also made a clean break from the failed approaches of past administrations, he said, noting that their meeting was the first time a sitting American President has ever met with a leader of North Korea.

“Our conversation was open, honest, direct, and very, very productive. We produce something that is beautiful. At the conclusion of the summit, we signed a joint statement in which chairman, Kim quote, reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” he said.

This is the beginning of the process toward the denuclearisation of North Korea. “I sometimes say the Denuking of North Korea, and those are beautiful words,” Trump said.

“During our conversation, I emphasize the tremendous new prosperity, security, and opportunity that awaits North Korea when they denuclearise. As I said in Singapore, Chairman Kim has the chance to seize an incredible future for his people,” he said.

“Anyone can make war, but only the most courageous can make peace. Our world has seen more than enough conflict. If there’s a chance at peace, if there’s a chance to end the horrible threat of nuclear conflict, then we must pursue it at all cost,” the US president said.

“The people of America, the people of Korea, the people of the world deserve a future of security and of peace, and that is why we signed this joint statement,” Trump said.

In the coming days, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be working directly with North Korea to implement the denuclearisation deal, he said, adding that in the meantime, sanctions will remain in place.

“We know that there’s a great deal of work ahead, but peace is always worth that effort. We have been working very hard. I made the trip. It was worth every second. It was an incredible event. The people of Asia feel safe and right now, the people from all over the world feel much safer than the days before I was president,” Trump said.