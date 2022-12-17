The Russian Army receives upgraded T-72B3M tanks

By Anthony Bell

The Research and Production Corporation Uralvagonzavod (part of the Uralvagonzavod Concern (UVZ) of the Rostec State Corporation) delivered a batch of modernized T-72B3M tanks to the RF Ministry of Defense as part of the state defense order (GOZ). This was reported by the press service of UVZ.

A set of measures for the modernization of T-72 tanks, which are actively used in the Russian-Ukrainian Theater of operations, was developed by the designers of the Ural Design Bureau of Transport Engineering (UKBTM, as part of UVZ). He touched on almost all systems, resulting in improved maneuverability of vehicles, increased their firepower and level of security.

The Russians improved the armor of the T-72 tanks, based on the experience of fighting against the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The new protection can significantly increase the survivability and effectiveness of the tank, not only in ground combat, but also in the course of hostilities with the massive use of anti-tank weapons.

In particular, the T-72B3M received additional armor in the area of the gun mantle, which until that moment had not been covered by protection. In addition, the designers have installed passive protection systems of the NERA type in such a way as to strengthen the front track guards and suspension in frontal and partly lateral projections. Most likely, such a decision is aimed at strengthening the protection of these zones from the fire of automatic guns and anti-tank grenade launchers.

In addition, the upgraded T-72B3s are also equipped with a new fire control system (FCS), which automates the process of preparing a shot and significantly improves shooting accuracy.

The tank is equipped with a forced diesel engine V-92S2 with a capacity of 1000 h.p. developed by ChTZ-Uraltrak with a system for automatic control of the operation parameters of the power plant and automatic control of the thermal regime.

The proposed modernization gives the tanks of old releases available at storage bases a modern look. At the same time, modernization is a relatively inexpensive and fast way to qualitatively and quickly saturate the ground forces with tank equipment.

T-72B3M is an upgraded version of the T-72B3 tank, which received a new aiming system with a digital display, as well as a rear-view television camera. The armor of the combat vehicle is reinforced with onboard anti-cumulative screens with Relikt dynamic protection modules. The tank received a new 125 mm cannon with increased barrel survivability, a new R-168-25U-2 Akvedukt VHF radio station, new fire-fighting equipment and a Sosna-U multi-channel gunner’s sight.

The author is an independent military analyst.

