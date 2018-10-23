‘The first tunnel is almost done,’ says SpaceX CEO Elon Musk; Five facts about Musk’s plan

In a series of tweets, Musk said the tunnel is almost complete and there will be an opening event on the night of December 10 and free rides for the public the next day. (Reuters)

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that he was planning to offer the public free rides through a tunnel he bored under a Los Angeles suburb to test a new type of transportation system.

In a series of tweets, Musk said the tunnel is almost complete and there will be an opening event on the night of December 10 and free rides for the public the next day.

The first tunnel is almost done — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018

Opens Dec 10 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018

The tunnel reportedly runs about 2 miles (3.2 kilometres) under the streets of Hawthorne in the Los Angeles area. The area houses the SpaceX headquarters. Musk has described a system in which vehicles or people pods are moved on electrically powered platforms called skates at speeds up to 155 mph (250 kph), news agency AP reported.

Here are the five interesting facts about the Musk’s plan:

1) The tunnel boring machine, named Godot, has successfully dug a tunnel on SpaceX’s parking lot at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Rocket Road in Los Angeles. This machine was also used for a sewer project in Sunnydale, California.

2) Musk would want to explore a tunnelling system that integrates cars in a city like Los Angeles. The Boring Company, however, is exploring ways to use tunnels to support a high-speed rail or Hyperloop.

3) As per plans, the electric skate would transport cars through the tunnel at speeds up to 130 mph, Musk has said. It could also transport passenger cars so pedestrians could use the tunnel system.

4) The SpaceX tunnel is being used to test Musk’s futuristic car skate.

5) Musk said the Boring Company plans to dig a tunnel that would support a Hyperloop between New York and Washington DC.

Earlier, Musk has said that his tunnelling company “started out as a joke”. The company has also touted plans to build a tunnel across western Los Angeles and another between a Metro subway line and Dodger Stadium.