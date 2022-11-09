scorecardresearch
The curious case of Britain PM Rishi Sunak’s sudden exit from COP27 event

UK PM Rishi Sunak was rushed out of the room by his aides during an event at the climate summit in Egypt.

Written by FE Online
Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. (Photo: Reuters)

COP27 witnessed an intriguing incident as Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, was rushed out of the room by his aides during an event at the climate summit in Egypt. A video shared by UK-based journalist Leo Hickman on Twitter showed Sunak hurrying off the stage abruptly, escorted by his aides.

Hickman tweeted the news, saying: “About 2 mins before he left, an aide came onto stage and was whispering in his ear for more than a minute… there was a discussion going on about, it seems, whether to leave at that moment. But Sunak stayed… another aide made decision to go back to him and urge him to leave.” 

Downing Street did not issue any official statement on Sunak’s hasty exit, so it remained intriguing as to what information he had received from his aides.

“No biggie,” Henry Cole, Political Editor of The Sun, tweeted regarding the incident. 

Cole said, “Downing Street sources insist this was no biggie but a late decision to meet with Germans and South Africans. Despite the imagery….”

