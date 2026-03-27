In the latest addition to the Trump administration’s long list of reasons for attacking Iran, US Vice President JD Vance was recently heard saying that the United States of America pre-emptively attacked Tehran over concerns of “suicide vests capable of killing tens of thousands of individuals.

During a recent briefing, Vice President Vance detailed the administration’s rationale, framing the conflict as a preventive measure against an unprecedented form of terrorism.

“You talk about people who walk into a crowded supermarket and have a vest on, and they blow up the vest and a couple of people get killed… What happens when what’s on the vest is not something that can kill a couple of people, but can kill many, many tens of thousands of people?” Vance stated.

He further emphasised that Trump attacked Iran to make sure that “the worst people in the world do not possess such weapons.” In his remarks, Vance reiterated that the American government views its actions as a national security requirement.

“That’s why the President is doing this,” Vance added, referring to the military operations that commenced on February 28 following stalled nuclear negotiations.

JD VANCE: “Iran was going to use Nuclear Suicide Vests to kill tens of thousands of people. That’s why they had to attack.”



These people still haven’t realized that we’re not buying a word of their Israeli-written propaganda bullshit. pic.twitter.com/p26UVsbqXK — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) March 26, 2026

Interestingly, Vance’s latest comment comes after Iran outrightly rejected a 15-point U.S. peace proposal that had been submitted to Iran by Pakistan.

Failed Diplomatic tactics: From peace plan to allegations of nuclear terrorism

Notably. Vance’s latest comments follow a failed ‘diplomatic attempt at peace’ which was initiated by the United States of America earlier this month. Where the Trump administration had extended a comprehensive 15-point framework to end the hostilities using Pakistan as a mediator.

The proposal, delivered via Islamabad and backed by Turkey and Egypt, was intended to be a “grand bargain” for regional stability.

Key Details of the Rejected 15-Point Plan:

Nuclear Dismantlement: Immediate decommissioning of the Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordo facilities.

Stockpile Transfer: Handover of all enriched uranium to the IAEA.

Maritime Access: The permanent and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Missile Limits: Strict caps on the range and volume of Iran’s ballistic arsenal.

U.S. Concessions: Partial sanctions relief and a UN-monitored civilian nuclear program.

Tehran had outrightly dismissed the plan, labelling it as “illogical” and a “charter of surrender.” Iranian officials counter-demanded sovereign control over the Strait of Hormuz and billions in war reparations, asserting that they would not negotiate under the “shadow of a gun.”

With the 15-point plan in tatters, Vice President JD Vance has stepped forward to reframe the conflict not just as a regional war, but as an existential counter-terrorism mission.

Notably, Vance’s comments come as reports from Axios reveal that the White House and Pentagon are discussing the deployment of at least 10,000 additional combat troops to the Middle East.