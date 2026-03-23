Videos and photos circulating online showed Iranians placing stickers of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on missiles before presumably launching them at Israel. Through this unexpected gesture, Iranians appear to be expressing their gratitude to the international leader for vehemently condemning the ongoing war, which started on February 28 with the US and Israel’s joint military offensive against Tehran.

Iran places Spanish PM’s sticker on missiles before Israel attack

“Of course, this war is not only illegal, but also inhuman,” read one such sticker put on the Iranian missile. “Thank you, Prime Minister.” The label also features a photo of Sanchez condemning the US-Israeli military strikes on Iran while speaking to reporters. Nonetheless, the gesture seems ironic, as Iran ultimately used these very missiles marked with such “anti-war” paraphernalia to launch its retaliatory strikes on Israel.

Another such sticker seen in the video showed the Iranians extending similar sentiments of gratitude to those “who express sympathy in London or Trump’s war crimes in Iran.”

It came along with a post on X highlighting how demonstrators rallied in support of Iran and denounced the 2026 Minab school attack in Iran. The bombing of the primary school in southern Iran led to the deaths of around 150 people, leaving almost 100 wounded. The majority among the deceased were believed to be children.