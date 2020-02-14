Thailand: Gunshots fired in Bangkok, no one hurt

By: |
Published: February 14, 2020 9:29:21 AM

It comes less than a week after a shooting rampage in northern Thailand by a soldier who killed 29 people.

thailand shooting, thailandThe shooting was reported to have started at about 4 am Friday in a residential neighborhood

Police in Thailand say multiple gunshots have been fired into the air by a man in the middle of the capital Bangkok.

Emergency rescue services say no one has been hurt. Thai media report that police have cleared the area around the building where the man is, and family members are trying to convince him to surrender.

Related News

The shooting was reported to have started at about 4 am Friday in a residential neighborhood with small shops, and the situation remained unresolved six hours later.

It comes less than a week after a shooting rampage in northern Thailand by a soldier who killed 29 people.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Thailand Gunshots fired in Bangkok no one hurt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Conviction of Hafiz Saeed an important step towards holding LeT accountable: US
2Egypt’s population touches 100 million; President Sisi calls it one of the most important threats
3Thailand shooting: Gunman wasn’t treated fairly in land deal, says army chief Gen Apirat Kongsompong