Thailand cave rescue LIVE: Six Thai schoolboys rescued, four arrive at hospital

Six schoolboys have emerged from a flooded Thai cave after divers launched a daring and dangerous mission to rescue the children and their soccer coach, who have been trapped underground for more than two weeks, a Thai official said.
Thirteen foreign divers and five members of Thailand’s elite navy SEAL unit are trying to bring the rest of the boys – some as young as 11 and weak swimmers – through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday. Their ordeal has drawn huge media attention in Thailand and abroad, and getting the boys out safely could be a boost for Thailand’s ruling junta ahead of a general election next year.
“Today is D-Day,” Narongsak Osottanakorn, head of the rescue mission, had earlier told reporters. Bursts of heavy monsoon rain soaked the Tham Luang Cave area in northern Chiang Rai province on Sunday and storms were expected in the coming weeks, increasing the risks in what has been called a “war with water and time” to save the team.
The rescue mission of the 12 Thai boys and their 24-year-old football coach trapped in the Thailand cave might take up to 5 days to finish, said a Thai official to AP.
Thirteen medical teams were stationed outside the cave - each with its own helicopter and ambulance - one for each of 12 boys and their coach. Four of them were flown down to the nearest town of Chiang Rai right after their rescue.
Reuters reported that the Chiang Rai hospital said that five emergency response doctors were awaiting the boys and a further 30 doctors were on stand-by.
Thai official heading the cave rescue mission said that the next phase of the operation will start in another 10-20 hours, reported AP. 8 other boys, and the coach are still stranded in the cave.
Earlier another official had said six children had been taken out of the cave.
