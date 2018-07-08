Thailand Cave Rescue: Anand Mahindra explains why Indians should worry about boys trapped in Thai cave

Anand Mahindra tweeted that although there is a lot of problems in India, there is a reason to worry for the well-being of the 13 people stuck in the cave.

As a treacherous mission is underway by Thai authorities to save 12 boys and their soccer team coach struck inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai, people in India too are stunned by this the group’s “war with water and time”. Amid all talks related to the Thai cave rescue mission, Mahindra & Mahindra chief Anand Mahindra took to Twitter with a great message about the efforts to save the boys and their coach. Mahindra also explained why Indians should also worry and pray for them.

Anand Mahindra tweeted that although there is a lot of problems in India, there is a reason to worry for the well-being of the 13 people stuck in the cave. There is also a challenge of survival, and we should pray for those who save us. “Enough problems in India to worry about. Should we be focusing on this? Yes.1) Because we live on the same planet. And 2) because all of us on this planet face the same challenge: Survival. And we should cheer all those who rescue us& help us survive. Save a prayer for them today,” tweeted Mahindra.

Mahindra’s ‘to the point’ response came as he shared an article of that mentioned the condition for rescue being “perfect” at this time, before fresh rains and a possible rise in carbon dioxide further imperil the group. Rescuers have conceded that evacuating the boys is a race against time with monsoon rains expected to undo days of round-the-clock drainage of the deluged cave. Mahindra’s tweet is a boost for all the rescuers who are braving all odds to save the 13 people in the Thai cave.

As per reports, more than 100 exploratory holes have been bored, some shallow, but the longest 400 metres deep — into the mountainside in an attempt to open a second evacuation route and avoid forcing the boys into a dangerous dive through submerged tunnels. Rescuers have fed a kilometres-long air pipe into the cave to restore oxygen levels in the chamber where the team is sheltering, accompanied by medics and expert divers.

Twelve Thai boys and their coach from the “Wild Boar” football team got trapped in a cramped chamber of the Tham Luang cave complex on June 23. Earlier on Saturday, Thai Navy SEALS published touching notes scrawled by the trapped footballers to their families, who are waiting for them agonisingly close-by outside the cave entrance. The children urged relatives “not to worry” and asked for their favourite food once they are safely evacuated.