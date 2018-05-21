Texas school shooting: Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visits kin of exchange student killed in US

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met the family of Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani national who was killed in a school shooting Texas, and offered his condolences. (Reuters)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met the family of Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani national who was killed in a school shooting Texas, and offered his condolences. Later, speaking with the reporters, Abbasi said extremism was a global issue, one not limited to a particular country or region. During his visit to the family’s residence, the premier met with and consoled the father and other relatives of Sabika who had gone to Texas as a exchange student on a scholarship programme and was due to return home in June to celebrate Eid with her family in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

She was one of the ten students killed in the school shooting that took place in a high school in Texas on May 18. Abbasi said the international community needed to find out the real reasons for such incidents. “Sabika was an intelligent student, and the whole nation is sad on her death. I pray to God to give the family courage to bear the loss,” said Abbasi. “Extremism is not an issue limited to a particular country or region. It is a global issue. We have to learn from each other’s experiences,” he said.

Sheikh’s body will arrive in Karachi tonight. The girl’s paternal uncle Abdul Jalil Sheikh told the media that her funeral prayers will held tomorrow at a local mosque. The teenager’s tragic death who was shot and killed in the firing incident has left the Pakistani nation in mourning and shock.