Texas governor Greg Abbott hosts Diwali celebrations

Texas governor Greg Abbott (Reuters)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott hosted Diwali celebrations at his residence at an event attended by prominent Indian Americans where he lauded the community for its achievements in various fields. Abbott lit the ceremonial lamp at the governor’s mansion in Austin city, to mark the festival of lights.

At Sunday’s event, Abbott conveyed Diwali wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of India and Indian Americans living in Texas and other US states. This is the fourth year in a row that the Texas governor has hosted Diwali celebrations at his mansion in Austin.

Those present at the ceremony included Indian Consul General Anupam Ray, Deputy Consul General Surendra Adhana and well-known Indian Americans from across Texas.

Abbot lauded the Indian American community for its achievements in various fields and in participating in the prosperity of Texas. He recalled his visit to India earlier this year, his meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and with prominent Indian industry leaders. He also spoke about the growing friendship and trade between India and Texas and the similarities between Indian and Texan values.

“The growing similarity of shared values such as education, entrepreneurship, economic advancement, and compassion will continue to bring the communities of India, Texas and Indian Americans closer to each other”, Abbott said. Ray also presented a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on behalf of Prime Minister Modi to the governor and thanked him for opening his mansion to prominent Indian Americans of the state to celebrate Diwali, just two days before the crucial US mid-term election.