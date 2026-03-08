The geopolitical crisis in West Asia took a surreal and devastating turn on Sunday as the Iranian capital, Tehran, was blanketed by black rain triggered by Israeli air raids on the city’s oil infrastructure.

The strikes, which targeted critical oil refineries and storage infrastructure, have not only triggered an environmental catastrophe but have also sent global energy markets into a tailspin, with the Strait of Hormuz currently under a total blockade.

While the IRGC has not “physically” closed the Strait of Hormuz, the threat of kinetic strikes on tankers has created a de facto blockade. Multiple tankers, including a UAE-flagged tugboat, have already been damaged or sunk in the surrounding waters since the escalation began.

As per reports from Al Jazzera and Reuters, oil installations towards the South and West of the city were primarily targeted by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). Following the strikes on Sunday morning, an oil-filled rain with black residue was reported all over the city.

The city’s governor has urged all residents to wear masks following the polluted air situation.

What do people on the ground say?

Presenting people with a direct on-ground report of Tehran amidst the war, CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen published a video on X (formerly twitter) earlier today. In a vivid dispatch, CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen reported a sky covered in “very thick black clouds” that obscured the Alborz Mountains.

“The sky above the city is covered in very thick black clouds. You can see that everywhere.

We saw thick black plumes of smoke in the sky yesterday. There were massive fires in the south of the city,” Frederik is heard saying in the video.



Later in the video, the CNN correspondent also points to dark droplets lying on the soil of Tehran, stating that Tehran witnessed ‘black rain’ recently where oil saturated water fell from the sky as a result of Israel’s air raids.

ALSO READ Iran says it can fight intense war for six months

“The rainwater is actually black, saturated with oil… that’s what’s coming down this morning on the Iranian capital after the strikes,” Pleitgen noted, describing the atmospheric fallout from the massive fires.

Infrastructure fallout: Refineries and storage decimated

According to reports from CNN and the Iranian news agency FARS, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) executed precision strikes on Saturday night, focusing on energy installations in the South and West of Tehran.

At least four oil storage facilities and production transfer centers in Tehran and Alborz were neutralized. The strikes claimed the lives of four tanker drivers. The conflict, which erupted on February 28, 2026, has now transitioned into a war on the global oil supply chain.

Five major sites critical to Iran’s oil infrastructure were struck down by Israeli forces in the last 48 hours critically injuring oil availability and distribution in Tehran.

On the ninth day of hostilities, Iran reportedly launched drones and missiles at a Bahraini desalination plant, causing significant material damage. Bahrain is a strategic hub, housing the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

This follows a US-led strike on an Iranian desalination facility on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the strike has severed water supplies for nearly 30 villages, asserting that the US “set the precedent” for targeting civilian water infrastructure.

The conflict is no longer confined to Iran. On the Lebanese front, the death toll has surged past 300 following Israeli strikes on Iranian-backed forces in Southern Lebanon, effectively ending the fragile ceasefire established in November 2024.

As the “constant siege” continues, analysts at Barclays and GTRI suggest that the global economy is entering a period of extreme volatility. With oil prices at multi-year highs and critical infrastructure being dismantled on both sides, the path to de-escalation remains obscured by the very smoke now hanging over Tehran.