After eight weeks since its closure, Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport reopened to commercial traffic on Saturday. The resumption of flights comes as top leaders from the United States of America and Iran gathered in Pakistan’s capital city for peace talks.

State-run media in Iran reported that the first wave of outbound flights departed Tehran early Saturday, with routes to Istanbul, Muscat and Medina. Aviation authorities described the reopening as a “phased normalisation”, suggesting that broader operations could resume if security conditions hold.

The reopening carries symbolic and economic weight as fragile ceasefire and peace talks continue to disrupt order in West Asia. Iran’s primary international gateway had remained largely shut since the outbreak of conflict with the US and Israel, disrupting regional travel corridors and global trade flows.

No direct talks on agenda

Islamabad has emerged as a key diplomatic hub. Senior officials from Tehran arrived in the Pakistani capital for talks with leadership there, coinciding with the anticipated arrival of US envoys tasked with salvaging stalled negotiations.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, discussions will focus on de-escalation pathways and mechanisms to sustain dialogue between Tehran and Washington. However, Iran has made clear that it will not engage in direct talks with US representatives. Instead, communication will be routed through Pakistani intermediaries. Iran has been vocal about deep mistrust in the American administration and it continues to define bilateral relations between the two.

Delegations in Islamabad

The US delegation has been dispatched under orders from Donald Trump, who earlier this week announced an indefinite extension of the ceasefire. The decision followed appeals from Islamabad for more time to facilitate negotiations and stabilise the region.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, already in Islamabad, reiterated Tehran’s stance that any engagement with Washington would remain indirect.

Despite the ceasefire extension, the situation on the ground remains volatile. Iran continues to exert pressure over the Strait of Hormuz. Recent incidents involving attacks on commercial vessels have heightened concerns over maritime security, while the US maintains a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports.

Economic ripple effects

The economic ripple effects of the war are already evident. Global oil markets remain on edge, with Brent crude prices fluctuating between $103 and $107 per barrel, significantly higher than pre-conflict levels. At the time of filing this report, the Brent Crude oil futures are up 0.7% and are trading around $105.33 per barrel.

Flights from West Asia to India

As air corridors across West Asia and the Gulf have slowly unclogged after weeks of disruption. In an update shared by Additional Secretary (Gulf) at India’s Ministry of External Affairs Aseem R Mahajan during a presser, the airspace over Israel and Kuwait is now open. Two airlines are set to resume limited services from Kuwait to India in the coming days.

Mahajan said that the broader aviation landscape across the region is “continuing to improve”, with more flights reconnecting key Gulf hubs to Indian cities.

Across the region, reopening has been uneven but steady. Qatar has partially reopened its airspace, with Qatar Airways operating flights to multiple Indian destinations, Mahajan told the press. Bahrain has also fully reopened, allowing Gulf Air to resume services to India. Iraq has reopened its airspace with limited operations, primarily supporting transit routes that connect onward to India, he added.