Qatar’s Interior Ministry reported that a “technical incident” triggered an explosion on Sunday inside the Ras Laffan industrial area, resulting in multiple injuries.

The Ministry stated that the blast occurred in one of the factories in the Ras Laffan Industrial Area. It confirmed that civil defence units immediately responded and were managing the situation after AFP journalists based in Doha heard the explosion, the Gulf News reported.

In a follow-up update, officials described a “technical malfunction” that “led to a number of injuries” , while reiterating that authorities were continuing to handle the situation.

QatarEnergy said the incident occurred during the start-up of operations at the Barzan facility — a plant that forms part of Qatar’s core LNG processing and local gas-supply infrastructure.



“QatarEnergy confirms that there was an operational incident during the start‑up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City which resulted in an explosion and fire at Barzan local gas supply facility in the evening hours of Sunday 21 June 2026,” the company said in a posting on X.

An internal explosion occurred at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City due to a technical incident. Civil Defence teams are handling the incident, with no injuries or leaks reported that may pose a threat to public safety.#moiqatar — Ministry of Interior – Qatar (@MOI_QatarEn) June 21, 2026

QatarEnergy also added that emergency response teams immediately contained the blaze, which has since been brought under control. Officials emphasised there was no evidence of any leaks posing a danger to the public.

“An internal explosion occurred at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City due to a technical incident. Civil Defence teams are handling the incident, with no injuries or leaks reported that may pose a threat to public safety,” the Interior Ministry said in its initial message; its later statement amended the casualty status to note several injured while maintaining there was no public-safety leak.

Further to the previous statement, the incident was caused by a technical malfunction during operations at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City. A number of injuries were reported, with no leaks posing a threat to public safety. The competent authorities are continuing to… — Ministry of Interior – Qatar (@MOI_QatarEn) June 21, 2026

World’s Biggest LNG Hub Shaken by Explosion – Is Barzan damaged?

The incident took place at Ras Laffan, which hosts Qatar’s vast LNG processing complex — one of the world’s largest hubs for liquefied natural gas production and export. The Barzan facility specifically provides gas supplies to the domestic market and is part of the broader network of plants that sustain both local consumption and export-linked operations. QatarEnergy did not specify whether the explosion caused structural damage to Barzan or to wider Ras Laffan infrastructure, and said investigations were ongoing.

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A Reuters witness in Doha earlier reported hearing a loud boom south of the Ras Laffan facility, and multiple social media posts captured the aftermath and noise experienced across the region. Authorities and QatarEnergy stressed that emergency teams remain on site and that they will “continue to communicate the latest available information.”

An explosion tore through Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial area late Sunday, hurting at least 54 people and leaving 18 others missing. Qatar said the blast happened after workers tried to restart a facility at the country's largest natural gas export terminal.… — The Associated Press (@AP) June 22, 2026

What it means for Qatar’s gas production?

While officials say the June 21 explosion and fire at the Barzan local gas supply facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City has been brought under control, the incident casts uncertainty on Qatar’s near-term gas production and export outlook because the damage assessment is still pending and the Barzan plant is a key node in the domestic gas network. QatarEnergy has not confirmed whether the explosion caused structural damage to Barzan or to wider Ras Laffan infrastructure, and it said investigations are ongoing; if repairs are required, the plant’s ability to supply gas to the domestic market could be temporarily impaired, potentially forcing operators to curtail local withdrawals and, in a worst-case scenario, redirect some LNG train feedgas to maintain domestic supply.

Ras Laffan is the world’s largest LNG processing and export complex and accounts for roughly 20 per cent of global LNG supply, meaning even a localised disruption here can ripple through global markets by tightening available feedgas and raising spot prices. However, the Barzan facility primarily serves domestic consumption rather than the core LNG trains that drive exports, so unless the blast damaged upstream processing or liquefaction infrastructure, the immediate impact on Qatar’s LNG export volumes is likely limited and short-lived.

In contrast, the March 2026 Iranian missile strikes on Ras Laffan knocked out about 17 per cent of Qatar’s LNG export capacity—sidelining 12.8 million tonnes per year for three to five years and costing an estimated $20 billion in annual revenue—suggesting that a repeat of major LNG-train damage would have far more severe consequences. Experts caution that the market’s response will hinge on how quickly inspections confirm whether feedgas flows and LNG trains remain intact; if exports are unaffected, global LNG markets should stabilise quickly, but if the incident reveals damage to critical infrastructure, Qatar could face curtailed shipments, force-majeure declarations on long-term contracts, and a prolonged tightening of supply that keeps prices elevated for months.

For buyers in Europe and Asia, the situation underscores the fragility of Ras Laffan’s supply chain and the need for contingency planning, while for Qatar it puts pressure on rapid diagnostics, transparent updates, and accelerated restoration to protect both domestic reliability and its position as the world’s leading LNG exporter.

Ras Laffan Incident: How serious is the damage to Qatar’s gas infrastructure?

Safety and supply: Ras Laffan is central to Qatar’s LNG industry and the country’s gas supply. While authorities say the incident did not produce hazardous leaks and that the Barzan plant supplies local markets, any damage to processing or supply infrastructure could have operational and market implications; QatarEnergy did not indicate any immediate impact on exports.

Response and investigation: Civil Defence and specialised emergency response units were dispatched immediately. Officials have launched investigations to determine the technical cause of the malfunction and to assess damage and personnel needs.

Regional effects: The explosion was audible beyond Ras Laffan, with reports of explosions felt in Bahrain and loud booms heard in Doha, underscoring the scale of the incident and prompting public concern until officials provided safety reassurances.

QatarEnergy and the Interior Ministry said they would provide further updates as the investigation continues and as emergency teams complete damage assessments and recovery operations.