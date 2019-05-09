Talks to break UK’s Brexit impasse to continue in the coming days

London | Published: May 9, 2019 2:26:08 AM

"Over the coming days there will be more meetings of the bilateral working groups and further exchanges of documents as we seek to nail down the details of what has been discussed."

Talks on how to break Britain’s Brexit impasse involving representatives of Prime Minister Theresa May and the opposition Labour Party will continue in the coming days, spokesmen for both sides said on Wednesday.

“This is the second extended meeting between the government and the opposition, which demonstrates the seriousness with which both sides are approaching these talks,” a spokesman for May’s office said after the latest negotiations.

"Over the coming days there will be more meetings of the bilateral working groups and further exchanges of documents as we seek to nail down the details of what has been discussed."

A Labour spokesman said: “After the second day of talks this week, the negotiating teams are working to establish scope for agreement, and will meet again at the beginning of next week.”

