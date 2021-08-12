Taliban takes Afghanistan’s third largest city in onslaught

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban captured the provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. (AP Photo)

The Taliban captured Afghanistan’s third largest city and a strategic provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday further squeezing the country’s embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission there.

The seizure of Herat marks the biggest prize yet for the Taliban which has taken 11 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals as part of a weeklong blitz. The capture of Ghazni meanwhile cuts off a crucial highway linking the Afghan capital with the country’s southern provinces which similarly find themselves under assault as part of an insurgent push some 20 years after US and NATO troops invaded and ousted the Taliban government.

While Kabul itself isn’t directly under threat yet the losses and the battles elsewhere further tighten the grip of a resurgent Taliban, estimated to now hold some two-thirds of the nation. Thousands of people have fled their homes amid fears the Taliban will again impose a brutal repressive government all but eliminating women’s rights and conducting public amputations, stonings, and executions. Peace talks in Qatar remain stalled though diplomats met throughout the day.

The latest US military intelligence assessment suggests Kabul could come under insurgent pressure within 30 days and that if current trends hold, the Taliban could gain full control of the country within a few months. The Afghan government may eventually be forced to pull back to defend the capital and just a few other cities in the coming days if the Taliban keeps up its momentum.

The onslaught represents a stunning collapse of Afghan forces and renews questions about where the over $830 billion spent by the US Defense Department on fighting training those troops and reconstruction efforts went, especially as Taliban fighters ride on American-made Humvees and pickup trucks with M16s slung across their shoulders.

Afghan security forces and the government have not responded to repeated questions from journalists over the days of fighting instead issuing video communiques that downplay the Taliban advance.