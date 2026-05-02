US President Donald Trump hinted at an “immediate takeover” of Cuba on Friday — suggesting that he would send the US Navy towards the Caribbean nation after “finishing” Iran.

“There’s this place called Cuba which we will be taking over almost immediately. Cuba’s got problems. We’ll finish one first…I like to finish one first,” Trump said to laughs during a Florida event.

He also reiterated earlier claims that a “takeover” of the Caribbean country would follow the US-Israeli war against Iran. The POTUS suggested that Washington could deploy an aircraft carrier close to the island nation to await it’s “surrender”.

“On the way back from Iran, we’ll have one of our big…maybe the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the biggest in the world…we’ll have that come in, stop about 100 yards offshore. They’ll say: ‘Thank you very much. We give up’…I like to finish a job,” he added.

🚨#BREAKING: President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will be taking control of Cuba almost immediately pic.twitter.com/HDjNjQBfu3 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 2, 2026

Trump expands US sanctions against Cuba

Trump also signed ​an executive order on Friday broadening US sanctions against the Cuban government, two White House officials told Reuters, as he ‌seeks to put more pressure on Havana after ousting Venezuela’s leader. The fresh sanctions target people, entities and affiliates that support the Cuban government’s security apparatus or are complicit in corruption or serious human rights violations, as well as agents, officials or supporters of the government, the officials said.