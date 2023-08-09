‘Take me out’ – Imran Khan’s desperate SOS from Pak’s Attock Jail

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was sentenced to jail by an Islamabad trial court for 3 years on August 5. Latest reports Islamabad say that Khan, who is in Attock Jail, has pleaded his lawyers to ‘take him back.’ The conversation between Imran Khan and his lawyer reveals the poor conditions in which the former PM is living.

The chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has reportedly said that the conditions in the jail are “distressing” and the prison provided “C-Class jail facilities”. He also highlights the environment of the jail that has cells with flies attack of insects in the night.

Khan has been found guilty in the Toshakhana case. The cricketer-turned-politician, has been accused of hiding information of gifts to Toshakhana, received to the State by public officials along with the illegal sale of gifts. It is alleged by the coalition government — led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).