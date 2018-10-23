Taiwan earthquake: 5.9-magnitude quake strikes Taipei; no casualties reported

Su-ao is about 70 km (44 miles) away from the capital. (Representational photo: Reuters)

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Taiwan Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, and was felt strongly in the capital Taipei. The quake struck around 104 kilometres (66 miles) off the coast of the port city of Hualien, in the east of the island, at a depth of 34 km at 12:34 pm (0434 GMT).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Taiwan’s central weather bureau measured the quake at 6.0 magnitude. Local media said the quake had been felt all over the island.

Hualien was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in February this year which killed 17 people. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by earthquakes. The island’s worst tremor in recent decades was a 7.6 magnitude quake in September 1999 that killed around 2,400 people.