Syrian security defuse chemical laden car bomb in city of Homs -state tv

By: |
Amman | Published: May 8, 2019 3:15:01 AM

It said the car laden with C4 chemicals had been planted in the Zahra district of the city. The news flash gave no further details.

Islamic State, end of Islamic State, IS, syria, syria war, syria car bomb, syria blasts, civil war, Iraq, air strike, syria, Syrian army, Ghouta, Ghouta district, civil war, eighth anniversary of civil war, syria warMen ride a motorbike past cars, in line at a gasoline station, waiting to fuel up in Aleppo, Syria April 11, 2019. Picture taken April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian authorities defused a car bomb planted in the heart of a main residential area in the city of Homs that had quantities of highly explosive chemicals, Syrian state television said on Wednesday.

It said the car laden with C4 chemicals had been planted in the Zahra district of the city. The news flash gave no further details.

The district has a mainly Alawite population and in the past has been targeted by Sunni insurgents seeking to bring down the family rule of President Bashar al-Assad, who himself is from the country’s minority Alawite sect.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Syrian security defuse chemical laden car bomb in city of Homs -state tv
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition