Syria at the forefront: gets back into the fold of the League of Arab states

By Dr Waiel AWWAD

The council of the League of Arab States reverted its decision, and restored Syria`s membership after more than a decade, which is a welcomed step towards ending the war on Syria which commenced with the onset of the “Arab Spring” in Tunisia in 2011. When the Arab Spring started in Tunisia and spread to Libya, Egypt, and others, Libyan President Qaddafi was forcefully removed and killed by American and NATO forces. Next was Syria, the main target for vested interested nations, and turned into the big powers game. It was evident from the start that the fight was not to achieve democracy but to disintegrate Syria, expel half of the population, and weaken the government so the Russian military base can be removed which was the only foot for Russia in the Mediterranean Sea. So it was NATO-GCC Ally camps against the Russia-Iran camp.

Militants and insurgent groups were created, trained, and armed to the teeth. Funds from some of the Arab countries poured in, and armed and well-trained mercenaries from all over the world sneaked through the Turkish border into Syria. This led to bloodshed, the killing of innocent civilians, forced expulsion, and immigration. The quagmire created an internal division in Syrian society. Many United Nations-designated terrorist organizations flourished on Syrian ground. Even after the defeat of the terrorist organization so-called Islamic States of the Levant, many terrorists and their families and kids were left behind and protected by US forces in the Northern Western part, and the other groups embraced by President Erdogan of Turkey in the northeastern part of Syria.

Also Read Arab governments vote for Syria’s return to the Arab League



The bet to topple Syria failed

The sudden decision for reconciliation and stability in West Asia has many contributory factors such as the conviction of regional powers that wars are not the solution but a dialogue. The war on Syria almost destroyed the country and led to the emergence of terrorist organizations threatening the region and separatist movements in the northern part were supported by the USA occupational forces. These US forces are looting Syrian natural resources and challenging the stability and integrity of Syria. Turkey has woken up quite late to the US`s sinister plan to create a Kurdish enclave in the northern part of Syria, where the US is occupying one-third of Syrian territory. Ankara also needs the Syrian corridor to access the GCC by road for economic reasons. The neighboring Jordan and Gulf States are worried about the large number of Syrian refugees and the smuggling of drugs from Syria, especially psycho-stimulant Captagon tablets.

The US-Israel axis led allies to challenge the Chinese Belt Road Initiative (One Road One Belt) by creating an alternative route using India as an alternative to China’s ambitious plan. Also, the recent development that led to the major events taking place in the region after the sudden withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the onset of Russia Ukraine war, new international clashes taking place, with many regional powers siding with Russia virtually like Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

The emergence of China as a peace broker in Russia–Ukraine Conflict was rejected so far by NATO members but was able to break the ice between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which yielded positive results in other conflict zones in the region. The new equation of Chinese sponsored played a major role in mobilizing forces to end the impasse and ensure stability in the region so that economic prosperity and investment can be achieved.

The impact

The war-torn Syria accepted the decision which came at a critical stage in the life of ordinary Syrian who paid a heavy price for this war. Half of Syria’s population were displaced and more than a million were killed and injured, thousands are missing and countless number died in the sea and enroute while fleeing to other countries. The economy almost collapsed and the life of Syrians was brought to its knees with harsh US unilateral economic sanctions and a lack of essential commodities, power, and fuel. The devastating earthquake was the last straw and yet Syria continued to struggle, thrive and survive the natural and human disaster imposed on it. There were lots of movements by various Arab capitals to reestablish relations with Syria and many opened their embassies recently. A number of important visits took place and meetings between different stakeholders witnessed a strong wave toward ending the wars and rapprochement among different factions. It was Saudi Arabia that played a crucial role in supporting the opposing forces hoping to end President Assad`s government. More than 150 billion US Dollars were spent on Syria`s project sponsored by the USA and the West. The war is still on and Syria now needs more than 800 billion US dollars to rebuild the devastated infrastructures and economy. Undoubtedly, Saudi Arabia, emerging as a regional power, played a major role in restoring Syria`s membership and will be invited to the upcoming Arab League heads of State meeting in Riyadh on the 18th of May 2023. Riyadh’s role was evident after the normalization of relations with Iran brokered by China. Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen conflicts will be phased out and reconciliation will take place among rivals to find a peaceful settlement and comprehensive peace respectively. Lebanon will be heading to form a government after the Saudi green signal to a presidential candidate.

Also Read Russia hosts landmark Turkey-Syria rapprochement talks



The Geopolitical game will continue

In the case of Syria, it will be a big relief to every Syrian who has suffered the scourge of war. It will put an end to the suffering and encourage the return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced people with a national consensual political solution among Syrians without any foreign intervention to meet the aspiration of the Syrian people in achieving peace and stability. The war on terror will continue to eliminate all forms of terrorism and its ideology, expulsion of all foreign troops, and preservation of Syria`s unity and sovereignty. The Syrian people hope that the decision will pave the way toward the flow of Arabs funds to rebuild Syria and start a political process and set a development process that will bring the economy back to its old track. In spite of the fact that Washington softens its stand toward Damascus, it will be a difficult task for rebuilding Syria as long as the USA opposes any Arab fund reaching Syria.

India & Syria

India`s position was vindicated In spite of the pressures to change its position toward Syria`s war, New Delhi refused to succumb to the pressure and supported Damascus regionally and globally. It was one of the leading countries to support nonmilitary intervention and regime change and supported a political process led by Syrians themselves. With Syria back in the Arab fold, it will boast its stand to liberate the occupied Syrian territories and get endorsed by the UN Charter and the international community. The price Syrians for no fault of theirs paid and victims are still healing their wounds but the reprieve will not bring the dead alive, and, social bonds and reunion of families will take a long time.

The author is a Senior International journalist — www.waielawwad.com

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.