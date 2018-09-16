Super Typhoon Mangkhut hits China; over 2.45 million people evacuated

The typhoon slammed the coast of Jiangmen city in southern China’s Guangdong province on Sunday evening packing winds up to 162 km per hour.

China has relocated over 2.45 million people and cancelled over 400 flights as super Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in southern Guangdong province on Sunday after battering Hong Kong and killing 49 people in the Philippines. The typhoon slammed the coast of Jiangmen city in southern China’s Guangdong province on Sunday evening packing winds up to 162 km per hour.

More than 2.45 million people have been relocated, and over 48,000 fishing boats called back to port in the province on Sunday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Work has been suspended at more than 29,000 construction sites and 632 tourist spots have been closed. Earlier, more than 400 flights at two airports in China’s southernmost island Province of Hainan with all coastal resorts and schools closed as Typhoon Mangkhut approached. South China regions including Guangdong, Hainan and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were affected by strong gales and heavy downpours Sunday morning.

The Hainan provincial tourist department has ordered all scenic areas, schools and outdoor businesses to close on Sunday and Monday morning. Guangdong has taken similar precautions. By Saturday, all fishing boats in coastal cities of Guangdong were called into harbour. Ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait linking Guangdong and Hainan were suspended from Saturday morning.

The Guangdong civil affairs department has opened 3,777 emergency shelters to help people needing refuge in severe weather, and relocated 100,000 people from disaster-prone areas. The Guangdong disaster relief headquarters has sent supervisors and mobilised staff to check safety risks at construction sites, on dykes and at industrial projects.

Guangdong has sent military forces to coastal cities, and prepared 1,000 lifeboats, and disaster relief goods for emergency rescue.

Provincial meteorological departments have sent out real-time monitoring information of the typhoon’s movements via media outlets and weather alerts to cell phone user. Flights via Shenzhen Airport were all cancelled on Sunday until 8 am Monday. All long-distance coach services through the city were suspended from 6 pm Saturday.

On Sunday, nearly all urban public transport services in coastal cities in Guangdong were stopped, and coastal highways were closed. In Guangdong’s provincial capital of Guangzhou, groceries in markets and supermarkets were nearly sold out on Sunday morning, as residents snapped up everything on the shelves to store food at home.

The municipal commerce department has taken emergency measures to ensure stable food prices, and added bulk purchases of grocery supplies to replenish the city’s 256 large wholesale distributors. In the port cities of Zhuhai and Zhanjiang in Guangdong, shops were closed on Sunday, the Xinhua report said.