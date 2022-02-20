Sukhoi Su-25, S-400 Triumf, anti-tank attack choppers, and large-calibre guns — What weapons has Russia amassed on Ukraine border?

Taken in mid-February by US space technology company Maxar, the images illustrate how Ukraine remains surrounded on its borders with Russia and Belarus.

Latest satellite images of wide-scale troop build-up close to Ukraine’s borders, despite recent claims of de-escalation, show a wide range of Russian military hardware. Taken in mid-February by US space technology company Maxar, the images illustrate how Ukraine remains surrounded on its borders with Russia and Belarus, the BBC reported.

Apart from the troop build-up, experts have expressed concern over a new field hospital at the Osipovichi training area in north-west Belarus. The images also picked up a military pontoon bridge over the Pripyat River.

Military experts the BBC spoke to at London-based McKenzie Intelligence Services highlighted a large staging area on the right bank of the river as indicative of an intention to move large numbers of vehicles.

SELF-PROPELLED ARTILLERY

The images show self-propelled artillery (large-calibre guns) mounted on a tank chassis at Brestsky, about 50 km from the border.

ANTI-TANK CHOPPERS

Also pictured was a unit of 20 anti-tank attack helicopters at Zyabrovka airfield, 30 km from the border.

Analysts told the BBC that there could be 12 Russian Hokum, and five Hind or Mi-28 Havoc helicopters. The Kamov Ka-50 Black Shark (also known as Hokum A) is a single-seat attack helicopter with a distinctive coaxial rotor system, designed by the Kamov Design Bureau. The Mi-28 (NATO reporting name: Havoc) is an all-weather, all-day, military tandem, anti-armour attack chopper. It carries a single gun and external loads on the pylons below stub wings.

SUKHOI-25 GROUND ATTACK AIRCRAFT

The images also picked up the legendary Sukhoi Su-25. The Sukhoi Su-25 Grach (also known as Frogfoot) is a subsonic, twin-engine jet aircraft, first developed in the erstwhile Soviet Union to provide close air support to ground forces. Reports suggest 32 of these were visible at the Luninets airfield.

S-400 ANTI-AIRCRAFT MISSILE SYSTEM

The S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, which can be used against ground targets, is guarding the strategic airfield. The S-400 Triumf is a surface-to-air missile system developed by Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering. The Economist, in 2017, described the mobile missile system as one of the best air-defence systems made currently. India and Russia have signed an agreement for five S-400 regiments, ignoring threats of sanctions from the US.

UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLES

Several Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units were also seen in the picture. While it is difficult to ascertain how many UAV units Russia has, the Orlan-10 is its most-used. It usually moves in groups of two or three, in which one is for reconnaissance, one for electronic warfare, and another as a transponder transmitting information to control centres.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS

The troop build-up of troops around Ukraine is being billed as the worst security risk in Europe since the Cold War. NATO has also dismissed Russian suggestions that the threat had diminished.

Russia President Vladimir Putin has demanded Ukraine be forbidden from its ambition to join NATO, one of the reasons being cited for the build-up.

On Saturday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Putin to seek a resolution with a meeting. Zelenskyy has been under fire following a sharp rise in violence in territories held by Russia-backed rebels and warnings that Russia planned to invade. Earlier today, Reuters reported that Ukraine suspended operations at one of seven checkpoints to Donbass in its eastern region, controlled by Russia-backed separatists, following heavy shelling.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Putin might not be thinking logically and sanctions might not be enough to deter a Russian invasion. US President Joe Biden has repeatedly claimed that their intelligence suggested a Russian invasion of Ukraine could occur at any time.