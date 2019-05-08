Sudan’s military council wants Islamic Sharia law to be source of legislation

Khartoum | Published: May 8, 2019 2:32:18 AM

Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) said on Tuesday it agreed on the general structure proposed by protest leaders and opposition groups but wanted the system to be based on Islamic Sharia laws

Responding to a draft constitutional document presented by a coalition of protest groups and political parties, TMC spokesman Lieutenant General Shams El Din Kabbashi said the council believes that the power to declare a state of emergency in the country should go to sovereign authority, not the cabinet as the opposition suggested.

