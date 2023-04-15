Sudan paramilitaries clash with army in apparent coup bid – What’s happening in this African region

Sudan is facing intense clashes between its military and the powerful paramilitary force. The fighting erupted in various parts of the country, including the capital city of Khartoum. The situation has raised concerns about the possibility of a broader conflict in a country already struggling with chaos and instability. The sound of heavy gunfire could be heard in many areas, including the city center and the Bahri neighborhood.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia claimed that the army attacked its forces at a base in south Khartoum. They also stated that they had taken control of the city’s airport and the Republican Palace, which houses the country’s presidency. Additionally, they claimed to have seized an airport and airbase in the northern city of Merowe, but these claims have yet to be independently verified.

The Sudanese army responded by accusing the RSF of attempting to attack its forces in the southern part of Khartoum. They claimed that the group was trying to take control of strategic locations in the city, including the palace. The situation remains highly volatile, and it is unclear how it will be resolved.

The RSF was declared a rebel force by the military, and their statements were dismissed as falsehoods. An anonymous military official informed the AP that fighter jets departed from a military base north of Omdurman and launched an attack on the RSF’s positions located in and around Khartoum. The official preferred to remain anonymous as he was not authorized to brief the media.

Advisory to Indians in Sudan

The Indian embassy in Sudan on Saturday advised Indian nationals in the country to take utmost precautions and stay indoors after Sudanese capital Khartoum witnessed large-scale violence.

In a tweet, the mission also urged the Indians to stay calm and wait for updates.Explosions and clashes were reported in various areas in Khartoum in the backdrop of escalating tension between a paramilitary force and Sudan’s Army.

Marred in turmoil since October 2021

In recent months, tensions between the military and the RSF have increased, resulting in a postponement of the signing of an internationally supported agreement with political parties to restore the country’s democratic transition.

Sudan has been marred in turmoil since October 2021, when a coup overthrew a Western-back government, dashing Sudanese aspirations for democratic rule after three decades of autocracy and repression under Islamist ruler Omar al-Bashir.

