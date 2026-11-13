The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has warned that the Pacific Ocean is warming at an exceptional pace, with sea-surface temperature anomalies in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific potentially reaching 3.7°C above average between October and December 2026. The development points to an exceptionally strong El Niño event that could intensify global weather extremes and add to already elevated temperatures.

Sea surface temperature anomalies in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, the region at the heart of El Niño, could reach 3.7°C in October–December, which is forecast to be the highest on record.



WMO #StateOfClimate update for #COP31: https://t.co/KCbuZ6IYmg pic.twitter.com/3Dxn2bDQkl — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) November 13, 2026

Outlook for a strong El Nino

For context, the Nino 3.4 index tracks sea-surface temperature anomalies in a defined section of the equatorial Pacific. A three-month average of +2°C or higher is generally classified as a “very strong” El Nino.

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While the WMO’s October 2026 outlook projects the seasonal anomaly to hit +3.7°C—likely peaking around December—meteorologists note that this remains a forecast rather than a confirmed observation. On X, the agency also shared an animated graph illustrating how rapidly the event intensified through 2026, warning that it is expected to persist into early 2027 and drive severe climate impacts across multiple regions.

Record Ocean Heat

On October 22, 2026, actual sea-surface temperatures in the central equatorial Pacific reached roughly 30°C, according to data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This surge comes on top of long-term human-induced warming.

According to the WMO’s State of the Climate Update released in November 2026, the year continues a protracted streak of exceptional global temperatures, shrinking sea ice, and record sea levels. With a very strong El Nino acting as a “risk multiplier,” the report warns of heightened extreme weather and knock-on threats to ecosystems, economies, and public health well into 2027.

How it may impact India?

India is already feeling the effects of the developing event. A weakened 2026 southwest monsoon left nationwide rainfall roughly 12% below normal, prompting several states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, to declare drought across dozens of districts and hurting kharif crop yields.

Looking ahead to early 2027, lingering El Nino conditions threaten to strain rabi (winter) sowing due to depleted soil moisture, lower reservoir levels, and reduced groundwater recharge. Lower agricultural output—particularly in paddy, pulses, sugarcane, and cotton could push up food prices, add to inflationary pressures, and dampen rural consumption, while elevated temperatures risk intensifying early-summer heatwaves and spiking electricity demand.



