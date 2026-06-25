Massive back-to-back earthquakes struck Venezuela Wednesday evening local time, triggering tsunami threats for Venezuela, Aruba and Bonaire, according to the US Tsunamic Warning System. Additionally, advisory threats were issued to Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.

Minutes apart, major earthquakes hit Venezuela

An initial major 7.1-magnitude earthquake (eventually updated to 7.2-magnitude) at 6:04 pm local time was followed by an even larger 7.5-magnitude quake just minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey (USGC).

USGS reported the first earthquake’s epicentre was west of the community of Morón, located along the country’s Caribbean coast, about 168 kilometers (104 miles) west of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. The earthquake happened 28 kilometres northwest of Montalban, where some of Venezuela’s largest refineries are located.

Merely minutes later, the 7.5-magnitude quake was reported 16 kms southwest of Moron at a depth of 10 kms.

Buildings collapse after Venezuelan earthquakes

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the earthquake could be felt in several states, highlighting that the Altamira neighborhood in Caracas was faced with “alarming situations” as several homes and buildings collapsed in the aftermath of the two quakes, both over 7-magnitude.

Warning about aftershocks, the minister urged people to remain outside buildings amid concerns tied to further structural damage.

“We understand that some people may be desperate, but we are acting according to protocols to activate aid and rescue efforts to help those who need it most,” Cabello said on state television. “Be very careful with children and the elderly; call each other and check that no one has been harmed.”

Videos of the development surfacing on social media showed the damaged caused by the powerful tremors as dust covering some neighbourhoods in Caracas. Clips geolocated by CNN even captured worrying visuals of a collapsed building in the capital.

At least three buildings partially collapsed in the eastern neighbourhoods of the city, in the area of Altamira Square, CNN reported. A photo released by an Agence France-Presse journalist captured a building, reportedly a bank in Caracas, in ruins.

High casualties and extensive damage are probable, according to the US Geological Survey.

Colombian residents are said to have felt the tremors in the capital of Bogota as well.

This is a developing story.