Strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean shakes Central America

The epicenter of the quake was 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of Intipuca, El Salvador at a depth of 43 miles (70 kilometers). 

Written by FE Online
The 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean shook much of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala yesterday. (Representative image)

A powerful earthquake shook El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador on Tuesday evening. The 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean shook much of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala yesterday, sending residents in some cities streaming into the streets.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake was 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of Intipuca, El Salvador at a depth of 43 miles (70 kilometers). 

That point is outside the Gulf of Fonseca where Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua all share a coastline.

No report of damages, no threat of tsunami

Residents ran into the streets as the ground shook in San Salvado, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. There was no immediate report of victims.

In the country’s Legislative Assembly, lawmakers fled their desks to get out of the building, before returning a short time later to resume the session.

The country’s Environment Ministry advised that there was no threat of a tsunami. In Nicaragua, the quake was felt strongly in the capital and all along the Pacific coast.

Nicaragua Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo said there were no reported victims immediately in that country.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 08:09 IST

