Strong 6.3-magnitude quake hits Tibet close to India

By: | Published: April 24, 2019 9:43 AM

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck China's remote Himalayan region of Tibet close to India early Wednesday, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck China’s remote Himalayan region of Tibet close to India early Wednesday, authorities said. The epicentre of the quake, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 28.40 degrees north latitude and 94.61 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The quake, which struck at 4:15 AM, jolted Medog county in Nyingchi city which is located close to Arunachal Pradesh. The state-run Xinhua news agency said that the quake was felt in Tibet.

Tibetan plateau is known to be prone to heavy earthquakes as it sits right over the place where the tectonic Euroasian and Indian plates meet, often colliding with a huge force.

