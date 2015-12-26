Strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocks northeast Afghanistan: USGS

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck northeast Afghanistan around midnight near the country’s borders with Pakistan and Tajikistan, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake, which measured 203.5 kilometres deep, struck about 280 kilometres northeast of the Afghan capital Kabul at 11:44 pm local time, the USGS said on its website.

It caused buildings to sway in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, an AFP journalist said.

In October, a 7.5-magnitude quake ripped across Pakistan and Afghanistan, killing almost 400 people and flattening buildings in rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.

For many in Pakistan, October’s quake brought back traumatic memories of a 7.6-magnitude quake that struck in October 2005, killing more than 75,000 people and displacing some 3.5 million.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

In Nepal a quake in April and a strong aftershock in May killed more than 8,900 people.