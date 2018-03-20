Strictly follow CPC leadership, Chinese President Xi Jinping tells military, government institutions

Xi has been re-elected to for a five-year second term. He is expected to continue to be in power as the head of the party, the military and the presidency for life, as the National People’s Congress ratified the constitutional amendment, removing the two-term limit for the president and vice president. (Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping today demanded that the two million strong military and government institutions work under the leadership of the ruling Communist Party of China. Xi has been re-elected to for a five-year second term. He is expected to continue to be in power as the head of the party, the military and the presidency for life, as the National People’s Congress ratified the constitutional amendment, removing the two-term limit for the president and vice president. In his closing speech at the National People’s Congress (NPC) today, Xi said, “The Party is the highest force for political leadership and the fundamental guarantee of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, Over 1.5 million Chinese officials, including over 100 ministers, were punished in the massive anti-corruption drive carried out by Xi in the last five years which also enabled him to consolidate his power. Since he took over power in 2013, Xi who heads the Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the military, has been calling on the military to strictly follow CPC orders and function under its leadership. China is a rare country in the world where the military works under the party and not under the government. In his speech, Xi said the leadership of the CPC is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics. To this end, the CPC must have the courage to reform itself, adhere to the party’s commitment to serving the public good and exercising power in the interests of the people, step up strict governance over the party, and resolutely clear all types of inaction and corruption, he said.

Xi said the CPC should be the backbone of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation, work hard and share the comforts and hardships with the people, and always keep a heart-to-heart communion with them. He called on all political parties, people’s organisations, ethnic groups and people of all sectors to rally closely around the CPC Central Committee and march forward with one heart and one mind. He also spoke at length about Chinese people and their contribution over ages for the development of the country. People are the creators of history and the real heroes, Chinese President Xi Jinping said today. “The endeavour of the Chinese people has led to a tremendous transformation of the Chinese nation: it has stood up, grown rich, and is becoming strong,” he said.

He also said about socialism with Chinese characteristics can lead to national revival. “We are having a favourable development environment that was unimaginable before, but we are also facing unprecedented difficulties and challenges,” he said. Last year’s once in a five-year congress of the CPC drew up a blueprint for securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects to build a modern socialist country and realising the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, he said. Comparing the process to materialise the blueprint to “another Long March,” led by Mao Zedong during Chinese revolution, Xi warned the whole nation against being satisfied with the status quo, indulging oneself in ease and comfort, or letting delight dispel worries.

He called on everyone to stay true to the original aspiration, hold on to the mission, and strive to accomplish it. He pledged to follow the guide of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, the Scientific Outlook on Development, and the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era which floated by him and now part of the constitution. “I believe that as long as more than 1.3 billion Chinese people keep carrying forward this great spirit of pursuing dreams, we can and will realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he said.