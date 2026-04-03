Tensions between the United States and Iran sharpened further on Friday after senior Iranian leaders issued strong responses to remarks by US President Donald Trump, who had threatened to push Iran “back to the Stone Age” amid the ongoing conflict.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi questioned the implications of such rhetoric, pointing to the broader consequences for global energy markets and regional stability.

In a post on X, he said, “There’s one striking difference between the present and the Stone Age: there was no oil or gas being pumped in the Middle East back then. Are POTUS and Americans who put him in office sure that they want to turn back the clock?”

Iran leadership condemns US threats, raises humanitarian concerns

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian also weighed in, reiterating that Tehran has not initiated conflict and accusing the US of targeting civilian infrastructure.

In a post on X, he said, “What message does attacking hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and the Pasteur Institute as a medical research center in Iran convey? As a specialist physician, I urge WHO, the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and physicians worldwide to respond to this crime against humanity.”

Separately, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf alleged financial motivations behind Washington’s actions.

In a post on X, he said, “We followed the money. Last week, a handful of bankers and hedge funds met, decided to hold Washington’s Iran war policy hostage, then launched a campaign.”

Adding to the rhetoric, Iranian General Seyed Majid Moosavi criticised US narratives, linking them to cultural influences.

“It is you who are taking your soldiers to their graves, not Iran, whom you seek to drag back to the Stone Age. Hollywood delusions have so poisoned your minds that, with your paltry 250-year history, you threaten a civilization over 6,000 years old.”

Trump doubles down, targets infrastructure

Even as Iranian leaders issued warnings, Trump escalated his stance, signalling potential strikes on key infrastructure.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, “Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

The exchange marks a sharp escalation in rhetoric between the two sides, raising fears of a broader conflict. Iran has condemned the threats as attacks on civilian infrastructure, warning that such actions could have far-reaching consequences for regional stability and global perception of the United States.

The developments have also triggered concerns over energy security worldwide. With the Middle East being a key supplier of oil, countries like India are closely monitoring the situation and exploring alternative supply routes, including increased imports from Russia, to cushion against potential disruptions.