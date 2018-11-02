State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert under consideration for UN envoy job, says US President Donald Trump

Former Fox News anchor and State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert. (Video grab)

Former Fox News anchor and State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert is under serious consideration to replace Indian-American Nikki Haley as the United States ambassador to the United Nations, President Donald Trump has said. “She (Nauert) is under serious consideration. She’s excellent and she’s been with us for a long time. She’s been a supporter for a long time, and she’s really excellent,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

“We’ll probably make a decision next week. We have lot of people that want the job and they’re a lot of really great people. But we’ll be talking about that next week,” Trump said. A former news presenter, Nauert, 48, currently is the acting under secretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs and the State Department spokesperson. Last month, Haley had announced to leave the cabinet-ranking position at the end of the year. Haley is the first-ever Indian-American to have a cabinet-ranking position in any presidential administration.