Sri Lanka’s bombed church St. Anthony’s partially opens for prayers

By: |
Published: May 7, 2019 3:38:48 PM

The St. Anthony's is venerated not only by Catholics, but also by followers of other religions in this majority Buddhist nation.

The 1740 church shares a boundary wall with the port of Colombo. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony’s church partially opened for worship Tuesday even as security forces were rebuilding a shrine inside following the Easter suicide bombing. The faithful were allowed into a section of the church to pray before a statue of Saint Anthony, said Father Edmond Tilakaratne, spokesman for the Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith. “The church was partially opened today under very tight security,” Tilakaratne told AFP.

“Renovations are already under way.” He said pilgrims will be allowed into the special area of the church for a 12-hour period. Three policemen and three women frisked pilgrims lined up to enter the shrine while heavily armed navy personnel and police kept watch outside. The 1740 church shares a boundary wall with the port of Colombo. New steel barricades were established Tuesday to prevent vehicle access to the church building.

St. Anthony’s was among the three churches attacked by jihadi suicide bombers in coordinated attacks that also targeted three luxury hotels in Colombo on April 21. A total of 257 people were killed and nearly 500 wounded. At least 44 foreigners were among the dead. Nearly 50 of the victims were young children. The St. Anthony’s is venerated not only by Catholics, but also by followers of other religions in this majority Buddhist nation. Christians make up 7.5 percent of the 21 million population of the majority Buddhist Sri Lanka.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Sri Lanka’s bombed church St. Anthony’s partially opens for prayers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition