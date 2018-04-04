Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe survives no confidence vote

​​ ​
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday survived a no confidence vote in parliament after a majority of the legislators in the house voted to support his coalition government.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday survived a no confidence vote in parliament after a majority of the legislators in the house voted to support his coalition government. The opposition, eyeing fractures within the ruling alliance, had sponsored the trust vote against Wickremesinghe blaming him for failing to prevent an alleged scam in the bond market, and for failing to stop anti-Muslim riots that occurred last month. The vote showed Wickremesinghe winning the support of 122 members of the 225-member parliament.

