Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena says foreign mastermind may be behind Easter Sunday bombings: TV reports

A foreign mastermind may have planned the Sri Lankan Easter Sunday bombings, President Maithripala Sirisena said. Sirisena also warned it may be possible Islamic State has launched a "new strategy" by targeting smaller countries, according to a TV report on Wednesday. The April 21 attacks on hotels and churches in Sri Lanka killed more than 250 people, including 40 foreign nationals. Authorities suspect members of two previously little-known groups - National Thawheedh Jamaath and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim - of carrying out the attacks, although Islamic State has claimed responsibility.