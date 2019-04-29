Sri Lankan intelligence receives inputs of attacks on Buddhist temples by female bombers

A police officer stand guards at a site of a gun battle between troops and suspected Islamist militants as neighbors gather to watch in Kalmunai, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 28, 2019. Police in Ampara showed The Associated Press on Sunday the explosives, chemicals and Islamic State flag they recovered from the site of one security force raid in the region as Sri Lanka?s Catholics celebrated at televised Mass in the safety of their homes. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)