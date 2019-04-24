Sri Lanka police carry out controlled explosion near Colombo cinema

Sri Lankan police said on Wednesday they carried out a controlled explosion of a suspicious motorscooter parked near the popular Savoy cinema in the capital Colombo. Sri Lanka's Def Min, Ruwan Wijewardene on explosion near Savoy Cinema in Colombo today: Special Task Force detected a suspicious motorbike&they had gone up to it. They had tried to open the seat but it had got stuck. They decided to have a controlled blast. So, it's not a bomb. pic.twitter.com\/HLafHJVJni— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019 There were no explosives in the vehicle, police said.