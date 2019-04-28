Sri Lanka lifts nationwide night curfew imposed after Easter Sunday blasts

April 28, 2019

"No island-wide curfew tonight. Curfew only imposed in Kalmunai, Sammanthurai and Chavalakade areas from 5 pm today," police spokesmen Ruwan Gunasekera said.

Barring three areas, Sri Lanka on Sunday lifted the nationwide night curfew which was imposed after the island nation was rocked with eight blasts targeting churches and hotels that killed 253 people, including Indians. Police also said they have arrested one more person suspected to be involved in the Easter blasts.

Ibrahim Mohamed Ifran Ahmed, the elder brother of two suicide bombers at the Shangri-La and Cinnamon Hotels, was arrested in Dematagoda area for possessing swords and an air rifle, he added.

A string of eight powerful blasts, including suicide attacks, struck churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday and shattering a decade of peace in the island nation since the end of the brutal civil war with the LTTE. Gunasekera said a mother-child duo rescued by police from a terrorist safe house at Sainthamarudu in Eastern Sri Lanka during a raid have been identified as the wife and four-year-old daughter of Mohamad Zahran Hashim, the suicide bomber-cum-mastermind of the serial bombings.

“Abdul Cader Fathima Sadia and Mohamad Zahran Rusaina, 4, rescued from the blasts and taken to Ampara hospital have been identified by Zahran’s sister as his wife and daughter,” he said.

The Special Task Force and Army troops, following a tip-off, raided a house in Kalmunai city at at Sainthamarudu on Friday night, leading to a heavy exchange of fire with armed militants. As many as 15 people, including six children and three women, were killed in the shootout.

