Sri Lanka gets a new leader! Ranil Wickremesinghe elected new President

On Wednesday (July 20, 2022) neighbouring island nation Sri Lanka has finally elected Ranil Wickremesinghe as their new President. He is the 8th executive president of his country.

Who was in the race?

The race for the presidential office was between Ranil Wickremesinghe, a six-time former prime minister, Anura Dissanayake, the leader of the leftist People’s Liberation Front (JVP) and Dullas Alahapperuma, SLPP dissident and former education minister.

Tenure of the new president

As a President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, he will hold the office of Sri Lankan President for the balance of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s term – which is until November 2024. Rajapaksa last week fled the country and resigned through an email, following which there were major protests in the country.

In today’s closely contested election Wickremesinghe secured 134 votes in the 225-seater Sri Lankan Parliament and his main rival Dullas Alahapperuma got 82. And the third contestant in the race Anura Kumara Dissanayaka got only three votes from his own party.

And, on the eve of the voting, Opposition leader and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) candidate Sajith Premadasa withdrew from the presidential race and decided to support Alahapperuma.

Among those who voted were former Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and his son Namal Rajapaksa. They both were in hiding for the last few days and during the elections they came out to cast their vote.

Crisis in Sri Lanka

According to the information available in the public domain, the current economic crisis in Sri Lanka has left almost 22 million people struggling with shortages of fuel, food, medicines and essential items.

Following the announcement of his election, the new president of Sri Lanka has called for unity to ’embark on a way forward’. And urged the other candidates and the opposition to work together to help address the crisis in the country.

“We were divided for the last 48 hours. That period is now over. We have to work together now,” he said.

How does the Presidential election work? Know more about it

Each member of the Parliament shares his/her preference through a secret ballot. And the candidate who crosses the halfway mark in the 225-seater Sri Lankan Parliament is announced as elected President. If there is no candidate with a majority in the election, the candidate with the lowest number of votes gets eliminated and his votes are then distributed amongst the second preference.