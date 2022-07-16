Sri Lanka crisis July 16 updates: The United Nations in Sri Lanka has urged all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and constitutional transition of power, reported PTI. The UN also urged to ensure the root causes of the current economic instability and people’s grievances are addressed. UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka Hanaa Singer-Hamdy had earlier said that it is important that the transition of power sees broad and inclusive consultation within and outside the Sri Lankan Parliament.

Sri Lanka’s Parliament met briefly in a special session on Saturday to announce the president’s vacant post following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country after protestors barged in his residence for mishandling the country’s economic crisis. Rajapaksa gave his formal resignation on July 15th. Rajapaksa’s resignation letter was read during the 13-minutes special session on Saturday where Secretary General of Parliament, Dhammika Dassanayake, also announced the vacancy for the post of president.

Here are some fresh updates on current situation in Sri lanka:

– India on Saturday assured Sri Lanka that it will continue to support democracy, stability and economic recovery in the country, which is at a crucial juncture, amid the unprecedented political crisis and economic turmoil, according to PTI. The assurance was given to Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena by India’s High Commissioner Gopal Baglay when he called on the Sri Lankan leader.

– As per a PTI report, former diplomats have said that it is within the rights of Sri Lanka’s ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to enter Singapore on a “private visit” after fleeing Sri lanka as he is a valid passport holder and not wanted for any crime. Rajapaksa had landed in Singapore on Thursday from the Maldives where he had fled early Wednesday amidst unprecedented protests against his government for mishandling the economy that bankrupted the country.

– The resignation letter from Rajapaksa which was read out loud in the parliament on Saturday quoted him saying, “I served my motherland to the best of my ability and I will continue to do so in the future.” Rajpaksa also blamed the pandemic and the Covid-19 lockdown for Sri Lanka’s economic woes. He further added that he took the best steps including trying to form an all-party government to counter the economic meltdown.

– Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne told news agency ANI that he has been standing in queue for two days to fill fuel and he filled it for Rs. 10,000 which will last him for two to three days.

(With Agency Inputs)