Sri Lanka crisis: India delivers life-saving drugs, medical equipment, and relief material

India on Monday delivered life-saving drugs, medical equipment and relief material to hospitals and people across Sri Lanka as part of its growing assistance to help the debt-ridden country tide over its worst economic crisis.

A crippling shortage of foreign reserves has led to long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and other essentials while power cuts and soaring food prices have heaped misery on the people.

On Monday, the new consignments were supplied to Hambantota General Hospital, Jaffna Teaching Hospital and to the people in Kilinochchi and Vavuniya districts of Northern Province.

“Indian aid to Hambantota General Hospital. Consul General @dipinprIFS handed over 6.4 tons of drugs & essential medical supplies to Hambantota General Hospital today,” the Consulate General of India in Hambantota said in a tweet.

Dr Suranga Ubeysekara, the Director of Hambantota General Hospital, thanked India for this vital support.

“As Jaffna Teaching Hospital receives life-saving drugs and medical equipment Director (Acting), Jaffna Teaching Hospital, Dr Nandakumar thanks the Government of India for timely assistance,” the Consulate General of India in Jaffna tweeted.

“Indian aid to Kilinochchi and Vavuniya! CG Shri Raakesh Natraj handed over relief material that will benefit close to 50,000 families across both districts. Assistance across Northern Province now underway, with almost half the total households here benefiting. This is part of assistance from Tamil Nadu, with 40,000 MT of rice and 500 MT of milk powder being distributed across Sri Lanka,” it said in another tweet.

India had earlier supplied diesel to the Jaffna fishermen to facilitate their livelihood activity. The Indian government has also coordinated humanitarian assistance of food relief from the government of Tamil Nadu.

Last month, India delivered more than 25 tonnes of medical supplies to Sri Lanka.

Indian credit lines for fuel and essential items purchases have provided a lifeline to Sri Lanka which is facing its worst economic crisis since 1948.