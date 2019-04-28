Sri Lanka bombings: Tamil medium teacher among 106 suspects held

A total of 106 suspects, including a Tamil medium teacher and a school principal, have been arrested in Sri Lanka in connection with the Easter Sunday blasts, police said Sunday, even as the Islamic State claimed the three militants who blew themselves up during a raid in the Eastern province were its members. As the country marked a week since the coordinated blasts hit three churches and three luxury hotels, killing 253 people and inuring over 500 others, police and security forces continued their hunt for members of the National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ), the local terror outfit behind the attack. The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is carrying out the interrogation of the 106 suspects, Colombo Page reported. The arrested people include a 40-year-old Tamil medium school teacher who was found in possession of 50 SIM cards and other incriminating items, the report said. He was held following a joint operation conducted by the Kalpitiya Police and the Navy. In a special joint operation conducted by the Army and police in Vavuniya town, 10 suspects were arrested. READ ALSO |\u00a0UAE gives birth certificate to girl born to Hindu father and Muslim mother On a tip-off, main roads were blocked and search operations carried out for nearly three hours. Security has also been stepped-up in the area. Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested in Damgedara area in Galle during a search conducted on information received of a school managed by the NTJ. One of the suspects is the principal of the school and the other is a doctor who has served as an instructor. The Galle police are conducting further investigations. Sri Lanka on Saturday banned the NTJ and a splinter group linked to the ISIS. On Friday, six children and three women were among 15 people killed when militants linked to the Easter Sunday bombings opened fire and blew themselves up during a fierce gun battle with security forces in Eastern province.