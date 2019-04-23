Sri Lanka bombings an act of revenge for New Zealand shooting: Minister

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 8:44 PM

This year on March 15, a lone attacker opened fire at Mosques during Friday prayer. Fifty people had been killed and 50 injured in the attack which New Zealand described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'.

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday said that the series of coordinated bombings on Easter Sunday could have been an act of revenge to Christchurch attack in New Zealand. He, however, said that he can’t confirm it before the investigation in the terror attack is over.

“It is possible it could have been due to Christchurch attack, but we cannot say yet. Police who are questioning will be able to say,” ANI quoted Ranil Wickremesinghe as saying.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister also said that the investigators were making good progress in regard to identifying the perpetrators of the worst terror attack on the island nation. “Many countries are helping us, starting from the United States,” he said.

Reuters today reported that State Minister for Defence Ruwan Wijewardene told parliament that the initial investigation revealed this was in retaliation for the New Zealand mosque attack.

Days before the attack, Sri Lanka police chief Pujuth Jayasundara had shared intelligence with the government that suicide bombers were planning to target ‘prominent churches’ in the country. He had named a local Muslim group National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTT) in his intel report.

Jayasundara in his note stated: “A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama’ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo.”

Earlier today, Ruwan Wijewardene while making a special statement in Parliament proposed to ban the terrorist organization National Thowheeth Jama’ath.

Two days after the attack, the Islamic State on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the coordinated serial bombing that killed over 300 people and injured about 500 others in Sri Lanka.

