Sperm donors in China asked to swear loyalty to Communist Party

In a move that extends the ruling party’s control, a sperm bank in the Chinese capital Beijing has given its assurances to the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) as a prerequisite for prospective donors. ‘Third Hospital of Peking University’ is running a sperm donation campaign from April 4 which will run till May 23. In order to be a potential donor at this sperm bank, any individual needs to show ‘loyalty’ to the ruling party.

Apart from the usual requirements like good health, donors must also have “favourable political qualities”, reported Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

“The donors must love the socialist motherland and embrace the leadership of the Communist Party. He must be loyal to the party’s tasks, be decent, law-abiding and be free of any political problems”, the notice said.

The move is most likely to be seen as ruling party, headed by President Xi Jinping exerting its restraint over all walks of life in China including the military, police and all aspects of governance.

Apart from asserting the political suitabilities, would-be donors must be over 20 years old and show no obvious signs of hair loss, colour blindness or weight problems.

There would be two rounds of tests – the first for checking the quality of their semen, and one for general health and fitness. Those clearing the tests will be given 200 yuan (USD 32) immediately and subsequent payment of 5,500 yuan (USD 872) to those who successfully donate.

As far as the donors’ political leanings are concerned, there would be no additional tests. “It would be fine as long as you consider yourself suitable,” the Post quoted a doctor as saying.

Donors will need to donate around 10 times in six months to ensure there is an adequate supply for artificial insemination.