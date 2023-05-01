Special diversity stamps issued to mark King Charles III’s Coronation

A set of four stamps reflecting subjects close to the heart of King Charles III, such as diversity and the Commonwealth, has been unveiled to mark the 74-year-old monarch’s Coronation on Saturday.

Royal Mail said the stamps illustrate the Coronation ceremony as well as some of the causes Charles has dedicated his years of public service to: cultural diversity and community; the global ties of the Commonwealth, which he now leads; and sustainability and biodiversity.

The ‘Diversity and Community’ themed stamp is designed to reflect a multi-faith community and the cultural diversity of contemporary British society. “The stamp features figures representing the Jewish, Islamic, Christian, Sikh, Hindu and Buddhist religions and is representative of all faiths and none. The background shows aspects of both rural and urban Britain and includes some of the many different places of worship that are found around the United Kingdom,” Royal Mail said.

The Commonwealth stamp is said to depict an outward-looking UK, global trade, cooperation, democracy and peace. “The stamp features an imagined Commonwealth meeting, a representation of the Commonwealth Games, some of the flags of the Commonwealth nations, a scene depicting trade and commerce and a Commonwealth War Graves cemetery,” Royal Mail said.

The remaining categories cover the Coronation to represent the British monarchy, continuity, longevity, heritage and tradition, and Sustainability and Biodiversity to highlight the importance of conservation, biodiversity and a society that works with nature. “The [Coronation] stamp depicts the moment of coronation, with St Edward’s Crown being lowered onto His Majesty’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The King holds the Sceptre with Dove and the Sceptre with Cross and sits in the Coronation Chair,” Royal Mail said.

“The scene is set in front of Westminster Abbey, with fireworks appearing above. In the background, a gun salute is being fired by a member of The King’s Troop, while crowds watch the ceremony and celebrate,” it added.

The [Sustainability and Biodiversity] stamp depicts natural landscapes alongside sustainable farming methods and features renewable sources of energy such as hydroelectric power and solar panels. “Images of diverse forests, wildflower meadows and pollinating insects highlight the importance of wildlife conservation, while traditional crafts such as hedge-laying and beekeeping also feature prominently,” it said.

The stamps have been available to view at the Postal Museum in London since last Friday as part of ‘The King’s Stamp’ exhibition. It marks only the third time in history that Royal Mail has issued stamps to mark a Coronation – the previous two occasions were for King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

“Royal Mail is proud to issue this set of commemorative stamps which celebrate the Coronation, and some of the causes which His Majesty has championed throughout his many years of public service,” said Simon Thompson, Chief Executive of Royal Mail.

“This is only the third time we have issued Coronation stamps and I am delighted that they mark the start of a new reign and a new chapter in our history,” Thompson said.

The stamps were designed by Atelier Works and feature newly commissioned wood engravings by British artist Andrew Davidson.

The Miniature Sheet background design, also featuring a newly commissioned wood engraving by Andrew Davidson, depicts intermingling foliage, symbolic of the four countries of the UK: the rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock.

Royal Mail will also be applying a special postmark to stamped mail to mark the event, reading: Coronation of Their Majesties, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, 6 May 2023. The postmark will run until next Wednesday, four days after the Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.