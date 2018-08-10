Space Force: Trump 2020 re-election campaign asks supporters to vote on logo

Trump 2020 re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale emailed supporters on Tuesday asking them to vote on a Space Force logo which will be sold later on

US President Donald Trump’s goal of creating a new military branch has yet to take off, but his campaign is hoping it will fill their coffers to infinity and beyond. Trump 2020 re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale emailed supporters on Tuesday asking them to vote on a Space Force logo which will be sold later on, BBC reported. The email came as Vice President Mike Pence appeared at the Pentagon to hail the proposed Space Force. Social media users have been quick to mock the idea of a new military branch.

“President Trump wants a SPACE FORCE — a groundbreaking endeavour for the future of America and the final frontier,” read the email from the Trump campaign. “As a way to celebrate President Trump’s huge announcement, our campaign will be selling a new line of gear.” Parscale then asked supporters to choose from six logos, one of which includes the phrase: “Mars awaits.” Trump’s Space Force as an actual sixth branch of the US military faces numerous bureaucratic and political obstacles. Space Force as a presidential marketing campaign, however, is already blasting off.