​​ ​
  3. S&P says Brexit would prompt swift downgrade of Britain: Bild

S&P says Brexit would prompt swift downgrade of Britain: Bild

A downgrade of Britain's AAA credit rating by Standard and Poor's (S&P) could come quickly after a vote in favour of leaving the European Union, S&P chief sovereign ratings officer Moritz Kraemer told German daily Bild.

By: | Frankfurt | Published: June 23, 2016 8:50 AM
brexit Brexit vote is on 23rd June 2016. (Reuters)

A downgrade of Britain’s AAA credit rating by Standard and Poor’s (S&P) could come quickly after a vote in favour of leaving the European Union, S&P chief sovereign ratings officer Moritz Kraemer told German daily Bild.

“If Great Britain decides for a Brexit in the EU referendum on Thursday, then the AAA credit rating would come due and would be downgraded within a short period of time,” Bild quoted Kraemer as saying in a summary of an article to be published on Thursday.

Also Read: France warns a Brexit would be irreversible, single market access at stake

Kraemer repeated that the political situation in Britain would become less predictable and rational, partly because there was no real post-Brexit plan, Bild reported.

Kraemer said in April that a leave vote would likely lead to a downgrade of Britain’s rating, given the country’s deep political, financial and trading ties in Europe.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top