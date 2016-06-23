S&P says Brexit would prompt swift downgrade of Britain: Bild

Brexit vote is on 23rd June 2016. (Reuters)

A downgrade of Britain’s AAA credit rating by Standard and Poor’s (S&P) could come quickly after a vote in favour of leaving the European Union, S&P chief sovereign ratings officer Moritz Kraemer told German daily Bild.

“If Great Britain decides for a Brexit in the EU referendum on Thursday, then the AAA credit rating would come due and would be downgraded within a short period of time,” Bild quoted Kraemer as saying in a summary of an article to be published on Thursday.

Kraemer repeated that the political situation in Britain would become less predictable and rational, partly because there was no real post-Brexit plan, Bild reported.

Kraemer said in April that a leave vote would likely lead to a downgrade of Britain’s rating, given the country’s deep political, financial and trading ties in Europe.