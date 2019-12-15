Southern Philippines hit by 6.8 magnitude earthquake: USGS

Published: December 15, 2019 12:29:27 PM

The epicentre was south of the populous city of Davao, but the US Geological Survey said there was a "low likelihood of casualties and damage".

There was no threat of a tsunami, said the USGS, which initially reported the magnitude at 6.9.

A strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday, geologists said, the same area struck by a string of deadly tremors in October. The epicentre was south of the populous city of Davao, but the US Geological Survey said there was a “low likelihood of casualties and damage”. There was no threat of a tsunami, said the USGS, which initially reported the magnitude at 6.9.

