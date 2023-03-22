scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

South Korea says North Korea test-fires multiple cruise missiles

The launches on Wednesday are the North’s fourth weapons tests since the US and South Korean militaries began large-scale military drills last week. North Korea views the drill as a preparation to attack it.

Written by Associated Press
Updated:
north korea
A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on March 13, 2023. South Korea said Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Photo source: AP)

South Korea says North Korea has test-launched multiple cruise missiles toward the North’s eastern waters. The launches on Wednesday are the North’s fourth weapons tests since the US and South Korean militaries began large-scale military drills last week. North Korea views the drill as a preparation to attack it.

The US-South Korean military drills are to end on Thursday. South Korea‘s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired “several” cruise missiles from its northeastern coastal town of Hamhung.

Also Read

It says the South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analysing further details of the launches.

Also Read

(More details are awaited.)

More Stories on
North Korea
South Korea

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-03-2023 at 14:07 IST

Stock Market